Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,619 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.