Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 152,761 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $39,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

