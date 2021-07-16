Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 579,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,860,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $281.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

