Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GPRE stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

