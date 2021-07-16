GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

