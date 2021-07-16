Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

