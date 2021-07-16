Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 57,624 shares.The stock last traded at $108.17 and had previously closed at $107.41.

Several brokerages have commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $4,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

