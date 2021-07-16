Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 57,624 shares.The stock last traded at $108.17 and had previously closed at $107.41.
Several brokerages have commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $4,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
