Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,452 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

