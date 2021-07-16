Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,486 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRQ opened at $28.91 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

