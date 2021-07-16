Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,922 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $13,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

