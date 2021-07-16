Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

