Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.09 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.74.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $9,840,423.34. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,834 shares of company stock valued at $79,237,523 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

