Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Unifi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unifi by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 185.7% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.84 million, a PE ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

