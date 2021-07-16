Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

