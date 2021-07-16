Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.