Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

