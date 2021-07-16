Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €177.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €177.00 ($208.24) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €145.10 ($170.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.60. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

