Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 257.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

