Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €49.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.80 ($44.47).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.43.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

