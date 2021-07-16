HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoldMining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.