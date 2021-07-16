HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoldMining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
GoldMining stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.