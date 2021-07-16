Head to Head Contrast: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.39 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 67.89 $29.40 million ($0.43) -62.79

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

