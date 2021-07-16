Head to Head Contrast: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Australia Bank and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion N/A $1.74 billion $0.38 25.47 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.38 $3.42 billion $5.25 16.73

DBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Australia Bank. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Australia Bank pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DBS Group pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Australia Bank and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 1 1 0 0 1.50 DBS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBS Group beats National Australia Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.