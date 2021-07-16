Head-To-Head Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 10 0 2.69 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.10, indicating a potential downside of 23.75%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.14 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -21.02 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.40 $200.53 million $0.43 37.58

Cabot Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Antero Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

