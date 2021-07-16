Head-To-Head Survey: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% OneSpan -6.95% -2.26% -1.56%

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kubient and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.89%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than OneSpan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 21.70 -$7.89 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 4.40 -$5.45 million $0.16 147.19

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Summary

OneSpan beats Kubient on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions to verify the identity of remote applicants during the new digital account opening, lending, and financing application processes; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; and Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application. In addition, the company offers OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex; Digipass hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

