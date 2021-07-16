Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.