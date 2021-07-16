Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

