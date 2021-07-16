Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.08, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.