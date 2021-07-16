HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.55 ($98.29).

HEI stock opened at €73.84 ($86.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.21. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

