Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEINY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 25th. restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Heineken stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

