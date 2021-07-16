Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $552,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,678,000 after buying an additional 2,049,741 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

