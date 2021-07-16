Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $627,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.