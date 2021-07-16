Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $589,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,474,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,711,000 after acquiring an additional 75,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $486.60 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $488.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

