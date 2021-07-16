Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $683.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

