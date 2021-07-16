Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.