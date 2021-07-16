Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,349 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $141.21 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

