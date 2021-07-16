Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.