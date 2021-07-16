Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

