Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 821,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,400. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

