Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

