Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $503.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $511.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

