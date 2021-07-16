Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $750,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,174 shares of company stock worth $80,616,960. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.