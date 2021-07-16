Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $240.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

