Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $581.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.