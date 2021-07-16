Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Raised by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 12.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 4.55% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $145,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $39.33. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.