Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE HGV opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

