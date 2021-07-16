Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

