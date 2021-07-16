Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $132.74 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,720,876 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.