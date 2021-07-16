HMI Capital Management L.P. Has $299.90 Million Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies makes up approximately 10.7% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SailPoint Technologies worth $299,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,038,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,616. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.00 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,346. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

