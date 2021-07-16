Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.