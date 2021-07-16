Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,041. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

