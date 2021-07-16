Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.22. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

