Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.